New Hanover County Board of Education holds first public participation meeting

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - During normal sessions of New Hanover County school board meetings, board members are not allowed to respond back to concerned parents and residents.

On Tuesday night, they held their first public participation meeting where they could actually address those speaking.

School board member Judy Justice said that this event has been a long time coming. After many people have expressed their concerns over lack of transparency from the board, they planned these town hall style meetings to try and bridge that gap.

“Part of it is a cultural shift and times are changing,” she said. “New Hanover County, for many years, had a system that was very closed and wasn’t as transparent. And as a result, people weren’t held accountable for a lot of behaviors. That’s led to a lot of frustration locally, as you can see from people asking questions. They feel we are not being transparent and almost hiding things. We’re not.”

School board candidate and concerned audience member Pat Bradford says, there needs to be more of these conversational meetings.

“I know we’ve been asking for this meeting for over two years and the board has been afraid to talk to us,” she says. “They’re physically afraid of the people in the audience, which is very sad. The audience isn’t hateful, they just want answers to questions and they’re desperate for them.”

This is the first of three town halls that the county is hoping to organize this year.

