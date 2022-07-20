Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

‘His impact on our community is quite powerful:’ Theatre community mourns the loss of Tony Rivenbark

Rivenbark was the excutive director of Thalian Hall for over 42 years
Rivenbark was the excutive director of Thalian Hall for over 42 years(Belinda Keller | Shane Fernando)
By Anna Austin Boyers
Published: Jul. 19, 2022 at 8:50 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Tony Rivenbark was a legendary figure in the Wilmington area, especially in the performing arts community. He passed away early Tuesday morning at Lower Cape Fear Hospice.

Those who were close to him say he left behind an impact that is too large to measure.

“His presence will be felt by our community for a very, very long time,” said Friend and Co-Worker Shane Fernando. “In terms of our cultural experiences here in the region, to preservation here in the region, his fingerprints are all over the place. And so we’ll definitely be seeing and feeling him around us for a while.”

Fernando considered Rivenbark one of his closest friends, and said they did almost everything together. He says he’s heartbroken that he will no longer be around, but says it’s a once in a lifetime chance to experience that type of impact.

“Some people have, you know, have asked, what a loss for our community and I turn it around,” he says. “What a blessing that we had Tony here leading the trajectory for cultural life in this region for the past four plus decades. That’s incredible. It’s incredible to have that leadership, very rare”.”

Rivenbark was both the Executive Director and Artistic Director of Historic Thalian Hall. He was in the position for over 40 years. He was in charge of many renovations of the theatre to keep up with others across the country. This led to Wilmington being put on the map as a theatre community.

“He will be missed by not only the people who are part of community now but everyone who’s kind of grown up like myself and moved on,” said Erin Sullivan-Wertz of the Wilson Center.” He’s made such an impact on a lot of lives.”

From performing on the stage of Thalian Hall, to improving the theatre as a whole, Thalian Hall was in Rivenbark’s hands for over four decades. Fernando says, that’ll be tough shoes to fill.

“This theater is so sophisticated, and that’s because of Tony,” he says. “So I think that’s something that’s very important, someone who has, you know, the appreciation, and, and the understanding of the past, but has that eye on the future and why in the future, because it’s for the community.”

Copyright 2022 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jacob O'Briant with Cape Fear Explorers holding unique Blue Russian Trade Bead
A piece of history found in Southeastern NC’s backyard
Julia Olson-Boseman
New Hanover County Commissioner Julia Olson-Boseman held in contempt of court
Ocean Isle Beach
What was that sound and why did it shake my house? It was probably just Seneca Guns
The flights affected by the discount are from Wilmington (ILM) to New Haven, Connecticut (HVN),...
Avelo Airlines holds 65% off fall sale on flights leaving out of Wilmington
Flaming Amy's bowl a popular fresh ingredients restaurant will be closing it's doors for good.
Say It Isn’t So | Flaming Amy’s Bowl will not be reopening.

Latest News

Around 6 p.m. on Tuesday night, a man brandished a gun at the Memories of a Child retail store...
Wilmington Police Department searching for man who robbed a store at gunpoint
A judge in Wake County ruled Julia Olson-Boseman is in contempt of court.
What happens next for commissioner found in contempt of court?
Panhandling
Wilmington leaders discuss ways to handle panhandling on busy streets
The multiple groups that took part in panels included Audubon. The groups were there to lobby...
Environmental groups host summit on responsible offshore wind development