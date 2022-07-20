First Alert Forecast: heat and other hazards at home but quiet in the tropics

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Your First Alert Forecast catalogs more heat and humidity for the Cape Fear Region into and through the weekend. Expect steamy 90+ afternoons, sultry 70+ nights, and stressful 100+ heat index values at times.

On the lookout for widespread heat, spotty storms once again this Wednesday... pic.twitter.com/EfTnaYsz6e — Gannon Medwick (@medwick) July 20, 2022

Other hazards in your First Alert Forecast include low to medium daily odds for classically heavy pop-up summer storms and, in the 83-degree surf: a rip current risk of moderate for east-facing beaches and high for the beaches of the Brunswick Islands.

While hazards present as heat, storms, and rip currents at home, the tropics remain quiet - largely thanks to plentiful Saharan dust. Atlantic tropical storm development chances may trend a bit higher toward the end of the July but, for now, enjoy the calm! pic.twitter.com/8WRWjBvyyg — Gannon Medwick (@medwick) July 20, 2022

Catch your seven-day forecast right here: http://webpubcontent.gray.tv/wect/MAXSevendayWECT.jpg.

Though the Carolinas face no tropical threats now, please stay alert and prepared: wect.com/hurricane.

