First Alert Forecast: heat and other hazards at home but quiet in the tropics
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Your First Alert Forecast catalogs more heat and humidity for the Cape Fear Region into and through the weekend. Expect steamy 90+ afternoons, sultry 70+ nights, and stressful 100+ heat index values at times.
Other hazards in your First Alert Forecast include low to medium daily odds for classically heavy pop-up summer storms and, in the 83-degree surf: a rip current risk of moderate for east-facing beaches and high for the beaches of the Brunswick Islands.
Catch your seven-day forecast right here: http://webpubcontent.gray.tv/wect/MAXSevendayWECT.jpg.
Or, anytime, customize your location and extend your outlook to ten days on your WECT Weather App.
Though the Carolinas face no tropical threats now, please stay alert and prepared: wect.com/hurricane.
