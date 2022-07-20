Senior Connect
Drivers report automatic brake issues along NC 211

By Kassie Simmons
Published: Jul. 20, 2022 at 4:42 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - An area of Highway 211 between Oak Island and St. James seems to be causing the breaks on some cars to lock up.

The Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office posted about the issue on Facebook last week after they were made aware.

Drivers claim that many vehicles are braking unexpectedly in one area of NC 211. The drivers say it often happens in front of the Brunswick Funeral Home near Midway Road.

One woman who claims it has happened to her several times says she was driving a 2020 Volvo XC40, which was recalled a couple of years ago for issues with the automatic brake system.

Although the majority of drivers experiencing the problem seem to be operating Volvos, some people posted on social media that it happened to them while driving Toyotas or Chevys.

NCDOT was made aware of the issue and has since sent out crews to inspect the area. They say there has been no recent work done that could cause this, though they are notifying the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration about the issue.

