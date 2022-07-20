Bladen County Schools discussing clear backpack policy for next school year

Senior Connect
By Mara McJilton
Published: Jul. 20, 2022 at 5:18 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
BLADEN COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - Clear bag policies are nothing new, especially at sporting events and concerts. Now, Bladen County Schools are weighing the pros and cons of putting a similar policy in place. Students currently have bags searched when coming into school.

“That makes us much more proactive, and we can be prepared. In the end, the unfortunate incident is something could happen, we don’t want it to, we don’t want it to happen anywhere, but the reality is it is happening. If it does happen, we can respond and respond appropriately,” BCS Superintendent Dr. Jason Atkinson said.

The cost of buying the bags is one issue, but Dr. Atkinson says they will apply for safety grants from the state to help foot that bill so the burden isn’t on students and their parents. While he says he knows cost would be a big factor, safety is their top priority at the end of the day.

“We’ve heard of stories where you know, guns have been brought to campus in other counties. You know, and that’s not just a high school thing, there have been other levels as well as low as elementary. I mean, so those are genuine concerns,” Dr. Atkinson said.

Dr. Atkinson also mentioned that West Bladen High School has had a clear bag policy in place for about five years now, so they will use feedback from their school improvement team to see if a districtwide policy is possible.

He says they will also talk with other school districts about what has or has not worked for them. For example, he mentioned New Hanover High School considering clear bags last year and then reversing that decision soon thereafter.

“That’s something that has been in place, I think it’s worked well for them.”

Over the next year, district leaders will continue to discuss specifics for the clear bag policy if they decide that they want to implement one for the 2023-2024 school year.

“We know that safety is important and when kids and families know that they’re in a safe environment, that’s very conducive for learning, you got to feel safe where you’re at and that’s, that’s definitely important. We want Bladen county schools to be prepared,” Dr. Atkinson said. “It definitely gives us time to really do some studying of your pros and cons about using them, not just from the school side, but also for parents. There’s always concerns about privacy, you know, you try to balance privacy versus safety. As it goes forward, we’ll always look to other ways we can enhance our security.”

Clear bags would be an added safety measure as the district is working to install more security cameras and metal detectors in the coming weeks, before the start of the school year. Funds for this new equipment comes from a safety grant the district received from the state.

