Wood chip facility at Port of Wilmington welcomes its first vessel

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Anyone driving by the State Port in Wilmington will notice the large number of containers that come and go on the large ships, but another product will start shipping out of the port this week, generating new revenue.

The property sat empty for nearly three years since the last business shut down just before the pandemic. No other companies moved in during that time, because it would have required a lot of work to renovate the property and adjust it for other industries.

Basaga International recently moved into the space. That company is in the wood chip business, so it was able to use the space practically as-is.

The owner, Tanner Basaga, worked as a manager for the previous tenant who closed its doors. He made a vow to come back to the port one day and has now made good on that promise. The company’s first ship arrived in Wilmington Tuesday morning and will take a shipment of wood chips across the Atlantic.

“It’s going to go to Turkey. It’s for the MBF plant-- Starwood, Starwood MBF Plant,” said Basaga. “In very shortly, we’ll be doing another loading about a month from now which is also going to go to Turkey.”

It’ll take about five days for crews to fully load the wood chips before the ship leaves port. The vessel will carry about $2.5 million worth of material, bringing a mountain of revenue to the state.

Three more trips overseas are planned for 2023 with those loads going to China. Basaga hopes to eventually build up his business at the port to load 12 vessels each year.

