Wilmington Police: Man arrested after assaulting two officers
Published: Jul. 19, 2022 at 1:17 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) -A man faces several charges after reportedly assaulting two police officers.
Wilmington Police responded to a call on Chester Street Monday night around 11 p.m.
When officers tried to intervene after a fight, 26-year-old Michael Runnels assaulted both officers. Wilmington Police said one officer was kicked and another was bitten by the suspect.
Runnels is charged with two counts of assault on a law enforcement officer and one count of resist/delay/obstruct public officers.
He is currently being held at the NHCSO Detention Center under a $500 secured bond.
