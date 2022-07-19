Wilmington Police: Man arrested after assaulting two officers

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) -A man faces several charges after reportedly assaulting two police officers.

Wilmington Police responded to a call on Chester Street Monday night around 11 p.m.

When officers tried to intervene after a fight, 26-year-old Michael Runnels assaulted both officers. Wilmington Police said one officer was kicked and another was bitten by the suspect.

Runnels is charged with two counts of assault on a law enforcement officer and one count of resist/delay/obstruct public officers.

He is currently being held at the NHCSO Detention Center under a $500 secured bond.

