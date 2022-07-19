Wilmington Police Department searching for man who robbed a store at gunpoint

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Around 6 p.m. on Tuesday night, a man brandished a gun and stole cash from the Memories of a Child retail store at 6932 Market Street.

The Wilmington Police Department is looking for a white male in his 40s or 50s with blue eyes. He was wearing a black hoodie with USMC and a mask on the front.

Police believe he left using a vehicle.

This is currently an ongoing investigation.

Anyone with information is advised to call 910-343-3609, or use Tip 411 if you wish to remain anonymous. You can send a message to 847411 using the keyword WPDNC, add a space, and type your information or use the Wilmington NC PD app.

