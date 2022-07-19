Senior Connect
Wilmington leaders discuss ways to handle panhandling on busy streets

By Zach Solon
Published: Jul. 19, 2022 at 5:46 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - It can be difficult to drive through Wilmington’s busiest intersections without spotting a few people standing on the median or on the sidewalk asking for money.

According to city staff, panhandling, in the form of asking for donations on the street, is legal and protected under the first amendment.

Members of Wilmington’s City Council, however, want to address the problem, to make sure the money donated goes to the people who need it the most.

“What we’re also looking for is ways that we could get them back to their families, because what were recognizing with panhandling is that it’s a multi-faceted issue,” said Councilman Clifford Barnett. “It’s not just we get them off the street because if I get them off the street and somebody else is gonna to take their place.”

Both councilmembers and residents are concerned that not everyone asking for money is truly homeless or without another source of income. City staff plan to present to the council Tuesday night with ways to encourage drivers to donate to local organizations that help those in need.

“How can we connect with programs and organizations that will help not only get them off the street, but get back to a livelihood and get back to a life where he’s going to really make a difference in his family’s lives,” Barnett said.

One of the ways to do this would be to install signs at various intersections inviting passers-by to scan a QR code, taking them to a link to donate to various organizations.

Barnett does not expect the council to take action on the issue following the city’s presentation Tuesday.

“I think it’s just going to be a very interesting discussion,” he said. “And I think that what we need to do is make sure that we are recognizing that it’s a multi-faceted approach. There are a lot of problems that people have that are on the street. It could be mental health, it could be trauma, it could be a number of issues.”

Wilmington’s City Council meets Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. at City Hall.

