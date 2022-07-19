What happens next for commissioner found in contempt of court?

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - After a judge in Wake County found New Hanover County Commissioner Julia Olson-Boseman in contempt of court, questions remain as to what happens next for the Chairwoman.

A judge in Wake County found her in contempt on Monday for failing to provide documents to the North Carolina State Bar for an investigation they are conducting regarding allegations of mismanaging funds from her law practice.

According to the Order of Preliminary Injunction, Olson-Boseman, an attorney, “mismanaged entrusted funds and discovered approximately $9,000 (at least) in entrusted funds for which she could not determine the beneficial owners while winding down her practice between January and November 2021.”

Right now, the investigation into Olson-Boseman is not criminal, and the injunction was filed as a civil case. New Hanover County District Attorney Ben David explained how someone can still go to jail without being charged with a crime.

“Most people think when you go to jail, that must mean there’s a crime. Civil courts have jurisdiction over people who are appear before them. And when they do not comply with the orders of the court, that judge can hold people in contempt, and literally put them in jail as one of the remedies for that. So what I understand is that there is a civil process going on right now in Wake County, and a judge has directed that Miss Boseman have to check herself into jail if she’s not complying with the court’s orders,” he said.

The New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office has been provided an order, but it’s not an arrest warrant.

It’s a motion to show cause order -- forcing her to provide financial records to the North Carolina State Bar from her previous law practice. If Boseman fails to turn in those documents, she could be forced to spend weekends in jail for the next 90 days.

“The court hear by orders that a order for arrest shall issue, that Mrs. Olson Boseman be imprisoned beginning this Friday evening at 6 o’clock p.m. that she shall be released Monday morning at 8 o’clock a.m.,” Judge Norlan Graves said, in a Wake County courtroom Monday morning.

If she doesn’t show up to the Wake County Sheriff’s Office on Friday and does not turn over those documents, it’s not clear yet what steps would be taken to ensure she does what the judge has ordered.

