UPDATE: Kure Beach Town Council split on change to dog restrictions

KURE BEACH, N.C. (WECT) - Kure Beach Town Council came to a split decision Monday night on the issue of dog restrictions. Under current guidelines, dogs are restricted from being on Kure Beach between April 1 and Sept. 30.

In Fort Fisher, visitors can already bring their dogs during peak summer hours. Those visiting Carolina Beach can have their dogs on the sand after 5 p.m. Supporters believe a similar rule in Kure Beach would help fill the gap and create a more welcoming atmosphere to dog owners.

Kure Beach Town Council plans to vote again on the matter next month. If overturned, the new ordinance would likely not go into effect until next year due to the time it takes to prepare the beach for the changes.

