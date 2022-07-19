Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

Surf City surfer suffers cuts on leg in encounter with shark

A surfer suffered lacerations to her leg after an encounter with a shark Tuesday morning,...
A surfer suffered lacerations to her leg after an encounter with a shark Tuesday morning, according to Surf City Fire Chief Allen Wilson.
By WECT Staff
Published: Jul. 19, 2022 at 4:11 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SURF CITY, N.C. (WECT) - A surfer suffered lacerations to her leg after an encounter with a shark Tuesday morning, according to Surf City Fire Chief Allen Wilson.

Emergency crews arrived at the scene around 8 a.m.

Wilson said the shark went after a school of fish and breached the water near the surfer, slashing her leg with its teeth. She reportedly suffered four or five lacerations on her leg.

According to Wilson, the surfer was able to get herself out of the water and refused EMS transport saying she was going to take herself to the hospital.

Wilson said an off-duty firefighter was out surfing at the time and saw it take place.

“The shark wasn’t being aggressive, it was just messing with some bait fish swimming together,” Wilson said.

Copyright 2022 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jacob O'Briant with Cape Fear Explorers holding unique Blue Russian Trade Bead
A piece of history found in Southeastern NC’s backyard
Julia Olson-Boseman
New Hanover County Commissioner Julia Olson-Boseman held in contempt of court
Ocean Isle Beach
What was that sound and why did it shake my house? It was probably just Seneca Guns
The flights affected by the discount are from Wilmington (ILM) to New Haven, Connecticut (HVN),...
Avelo Airlines holds 65% off fall sale on flights leaving out of Wilmington
Flaming Amy's bowl a popular fresh ingredients restaurant will be closing it's doors for good.
Say It Isn’t So | Flaming Amy’s Bowl will not be reopening.

Latest News

Anyone driving by the State Port in Wilmington will notice the large number of containers that...
Wood chip facility at Port of Wilmington welcomes its first vessel
Preparing for the return to classrooms, Communities In Schools of Cape Fear is calling for...
Communities In Schools kicks off “Stuff the Bus” drive
Preparing for the return to classrooms, Communities In Schools of Cape Fear is calling for...
Communities In Schools' "Stuff The Bus" drive kicks off
According to town officials, the driver of the vehicle was taken to Novant New Hanover Regional...
Driver injured after car crashes in Walmart in Leland