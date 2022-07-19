Senior Connect
Port City Football Club to compete in United Premier Soccer League

By WECT Staff
Published: Jul. 19, 2022 at 10:27 AM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The nonprofit Port City Football Club will be competing in the Untied Premier Soccer League this fall, making it the first Wilmington-based team to compete in the league.

Per a Port City FC release, their first UPSL team “The Gulls,” will play their first game at Legion Stadium for a friendly match and festival with food and beverages on August 13.

“I am beyond excited for our club to officially join the UPSL in our inaugural season. It is great to bring a high level of soccer back to the Port City and the community is going to love the team we are assembling. From top to bottom the club is ready for the challenges ahead and we can’t wait to prove that Wilmington is the best Soccer City in Eastern North Carolina. UP THE GULLS!” said Gulls’ Head Coach Nate Torbett.

Though the club has existed in the community for years, this will be their first “high level” team.

You can learn more and even apply for tryouts on July 23 on the Port City FC Facebook.

