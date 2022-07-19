Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

Local artists sell their art to benefit the homeless

Wozniak-Spencer’s pieces on display are all of those in need or homeless, and she says she...
Wozniak-Spencer’s pieces on display are all of those in need or homeless, and she says she taught them how to pose and paid for them to model.(WECT)
By Cooper Govoreau
Published: Jul. 19, 2022 at 4:59 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - It’s not often that artists sell their paintings, and all of the proceeds don’t go to them.

That’s what’s happening with a new fundraiser collaboration with Eden Village and Cape Fear Community College’s Fine Arts Department.

Eden Village: A Collective Exhibition is an art fundraiser show featuring several Cape Fear Community College artists that say they wanted to help out those at Eden Village of Wilmington, including Ben Billingsley, Geoff Calabrese, Jennifer Mace, and Sharon Wozniak-Spencer.

These artists offered multiple of their pieces for sale, with most the proceeds going to Eden Village. Eden Village builds tiny home communities for the disabled and chronically homeless across southeastern North Carolina.

With the sale of these pieces of art at the Wilma W. Daniels Gallery, individuals have the opportunity to buy local pieces and some of them are actually of “friends in need” as Sharon Wozniak-Spencer says.

Wozniak-Spencer’s pieces on display are all of those in need or homeless, and she says she taught them how to pose and paid for them to model.

“Every single person in the paintings that I painted, they were all paid. I taught them how to model, just how to pose naturally.” says Wozniak Spencer. “I got their stories. And I think to me, that was something that is just priceless.”

In helping put this together, Wozniak-Spencer says she has one hope for the exhibition “I hope that people will either come out to see the show, and if they can’t make it, they can actually look at the art online.”

For those who can’t make it to see the work in person, there is a silent auction online where 100% of the proceeds on these auctions will go directly to Eden Village.

Copyright 2022 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jacob O'Briant with Cape Fear Explorers holding unique Blue Russian Trade Bead
A piece of history found in Southeastern NC’s backyard
Julia Olson-Boseman
New Hanover County Commissioner Julia Olson-Boseman held in contempt of court
Ocean Isle Beach
What was that sound and why did it shake my house? It was probably just Seneca Guns
The flights affected by the discount are from Wilmington (ILM) to New Haven, Connecticut (HVN),...
Avelo Airlines holds 65% off fall sale on flights leaving out of Wilmington
Flaming Amy's bowl a popular fresh ingredients restaurant will be closing it's doors for good.
Say It Isn’t So | Flaming Amy’s Bowl will not be reopening.

Latest News

Anyone driving by the State Port in Wilmington will notice the large number of containers that...
Wood chip facility at Port of Wilmington welcomes its first vessel
Surf City surfer suffers cuts on leg in encounter with shark.
Surf City surfer suffers cuts on leg in encounter with shark
Preparing for the return to classrooms, Communities In Schools of Cape Fear is calling for...
Communities In Schools kicks off “Stuff the Bus” drive
Preparing for the return to classrooms, Communities In Schools of Cape Fear is calling for...
Communities In Schools' "Stuff The Bus" drive kicks off