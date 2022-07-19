Get Fit with 6: Starting your child’s fitness habits early

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - There are recommended physical activity guidelines for children as young as two years old. Experts suggest 30 minutes of structured, adult led physical activity and 60 minutes of unstructured, active free time a day.

Wilmington’s Fit for Fun Center, a division of Wilmington Parks and Recreation, offers parents a great place for parents to bring young children. “It’s a center where you can bring your child to play. It’s special because it’s only for six months to five years old,” said Victoria Carrai, Recreation Supervisor, Fit For Fun Center.

There’s a large playroom with a safety mat on the floor and space for children to run around. “The soft toys and equipment in here is a safe place for them to be active. They’re able to climb up on things, move around, dance to the music, kind of get moving,” said Carrai.

This isn’t a center where you drop your kids and go, this is a place where parents can interact with their children. There are hula hoops, slides, balls to throw, and tubes to crawl through. There’s so much to choose from and everything your child does helps improve not just their muscles but their minds.

“They’re doing more of the larger movements, pushing things and climbing up and everything but them you get into the art room and the small toy room where they’re putting puzzles together. They’re using their fine dexterity and fine motor skills,” said Carrai.

On Fridays during the Summer the fun moves outside with water play and sensory activities. “So kids are able to run around in the sprinklers. We have a splash pad style, hose set up out there,” said Carrai.

Organizers at the Fit for Fun Center hope your child’s visit will be the first steps in a long life of fun and physical activity. “They’re learning how to share, how to play and stay active and hopefully moving onto their adult lives. Hopefully becoming healthy, happy human beings,” said Carrai.

The cost is $5 (per child/per session) Adults: Free

Adults and children under 6 months play for free

Children 10+ are permitted free of charge as parent helpers and must assist with the younger child.

There are also multi-visit passes and memberships available.

