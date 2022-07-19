Senior Connect
Former UNCW baseball star Brooks Baldwin drafted by Chicago White Sox

UNCW's Brooks Baldwin is the 2022 Colonial Athletic Conference baseball Player of the Year.
UNCW's Brooks Baldwin is the 2022 Colonial Athletic Conference baseball Player of the Year.(UNCW)
By Zach Solon
Published: Jul. 19, 2022 at 6:19 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - UNCW baseball standout Brooks Baldwin has been drafted by the Chicago White Sox in the 12th round of the 2022 Major League Baseball Draft.

Baldwin is coming off a season for the Seahawks in which he posted a conference-leading .348 batting average with 11 home runs and 39 RBI en route to being named CAA player of the year.

Baldwin is the 371st overall pick in this year’s draft.

