Former UNCW baseball star Brooks Baldwin drafted by Chicago White Sox

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - UNCW baseball standout Brooks Baldwin has been drafted by the Chicago White Sox in the 12th round of the 2022 Major League Baseball Draft.

Baldwin is coming off a season for the Seahawks in which he posted a conference-leading .348 batting average with 11 home runs and 39 RBI en route to being named CAA player of the year.

Baldwin is the 371st overall pick in this year’s draft.

Copyright 2022 WECT. All rights reserved.