Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

First Alert Forecast: Dog Days conditions

Your First Alert Forecast from Mon. evening, July 18, 2022
By Gannon Medwick
Published: Jul. 19, 2022 at 4:06 AM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Good Tuesday to you! Your First Alert Forecast opens with a classically hot midsummer day across the Cape Fear Region. Expect temperatures to climb to near and north of 90 for much of the afternoon and heat index values could make a run for the stressful triple digits at times.

Sun will trade places with hazy clouds at times Tuesday, and the sticky air could sponsor a few scattered, locally heavy showers and storms. Any rain cells will tend to drift from southwest to northeast. Generous July rain of more than five inches has already fallen at Wilmington Airport; some eastern Carolina gardens have netted over ten inches.

In the saltwater, expect breakers of two to four feet to harbor a moderate rip current risk. Cape Fear surf temperatures ought to remain around the lower 80s Tuesday - which would be more than warm enough to nurture a tropical storm. Thankfully, no such storms appear to be brewing in the Atlantic Basin at this time.

Catch your seven-day forecast right here: http://webpubcontent.gray.tv/wect/MAXSevendayWECT.jpg.

Or, anytime, customize your location and extend your outlook to ten days on your WECT Weather App.

The Carolinas face no tropical threats now, but please stay alert and prepared: wect.com/hurricane.

Copyright 2022 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jacob O'Briant with Cape Fear Explorers holding unique Blue Russian Trade Bead
A piece of history found in Southeastern NC’s backyard
Julia Olson-Boseman
New Hanover County Commissioner Julia Olson-Boseman held in contempt of court
Ocean Isle Beach
What was that sound and why did it shake my house? It was probably just Seneca Guns
Flaming Amy's bowl a popular fresh ingredients restaurant will be closing it's doors for good.
Say It Isn’t So | Flaming Amy’s Bowl will not be reopening.
The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department said the shooting happened just before 4 a.m....
Officer kills daughter, self; leaves wife, son wounded, police say

Latest News

Your First Alert Forecast from Mon. evening, July 18, 2022
Your First Alert Forecast from Mon. evening, July 18, 2022
Your First Alert Forecast from Mon. evening, July 18, 2022
First Alert Forecast: summer heat returns with chances for storms
Your First Alert Forecast from Mon. morning, Jul. 18, 2022
Your First Alert Forecast from Mon. morning, Jul. 18, 2022
Your First Alert Forecast from Mon. morning, Jul. 18, 2022
First Alert Forecast: 90s returning with chances for storms