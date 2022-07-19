First Alert Forecast: Dog Days conditions

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Good Tuesday to you! Your First Alert Forecast opens with a classically hot midsummer day across the Cape Fear Region. Expect temperatures to climb to near and north of 90 for much of the afternoon and heat index values could make a run for the stressful triple digits at times.

Sun will trade places with hazy clouds at times Tuesday, and the sticky air could sponsor a few scattered, locally heavy showers and storms. Any rain cells will tend to drift from southwest to northeast. Generous July rain of more than five inches has already fallen at Wilmington Airport; some eastern Carolina gardens have netted over ten inches.

In the saltwater, expect breakers of two to four feet to harbor a moderate rip current risk. Cape Fear surf temperatures ought to remain around the lower 80s Tuesday - which would be more than warm enough to nurture a tropical storm. Thankfully, no such storms appear to be brewing in the Atlantic Basin at this time.

