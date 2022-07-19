Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

Driver injured after car crashes in Walmart in Leland

A driver was injured Tuesday after their vehicle struck the storefront of Walmart in Leland.
A driver was injured Tuesday after their vehicle struck the storefront of Walmart in Leland.(WECT)
By WECT Staff
Published: Jul. 19, 2022 at 2:15 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LELAND, N.C. (WECT) - A driver was injured after their vehicle struck the storefront of Walmart in Leland on Tuesday.

According to town officials, the driver of the vehicle was taken to Novant New Hanover Regional Medical Center with minor injuries.

“No other people were injured during the incident,” a statement from the town said. “The crash is still under investigation and no additional information is available at this time.”

Copyright 2022 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jacob O'Briant with Cape Fear Explorers holding unique Blue Russian Trade Bead
A piece of history found in Southeastern NC’s backyard
Julia Olson-Boseman
New Hanover County Commissioner Julia Olson-Boseman held in contempt of court
Ocean Isle Beach
What was that sound and why did it shake my house? It was probably just Seneca Guns
Flaming Amy's bowl a popular fresh ingredients restaurant will be closing it's doors for good.
Say It Isn’t So | Flaming Amy’s Bowl will not be reopening.
The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department said the shooting happened just before 4 a.m....
Officer kills daughter, self; leaves wife, son wounded, police say

Latest News

Tony Rivenbark was the executive director of Thalian Hall for over 42 years
Tony Rivenbark, Executive and Artistic Director for Thalian Hall, dies
There’s a new push here in town to loosen the leash when it comes to restricting dogs on the...
UPDATE: Kure Beach Town Council split on change to dog restrictions
Town of Kure Beach split on revising dog ordinance
Kure Beach Town Council split on change to dog restrictions, vote again next month
Michael Runnels charged with two counts of assault on a law enforcement officer.
Wilmington Police: Man arrested after assaulting two officers