Driver injured after car crashes in Walmart in Leland

LELAND, N.C. (WECT) - A driver was injured after their vehicle struck the storefront of Walmart in Leland on Tuesday.

According to town officials, the driver of the vehicle was taken to Novant New Hanover Regional Medical Center with minor injuries.

“No other people were injured during the incident,” a statement from the town said. “The crash is still under investigation and no additional information is available at this time.”

