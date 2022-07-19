Communities In Schools kicks off “Stuff the Bus” drive

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Preparing for the return to classrooms, Communities In Schools of Cape Fear is calling for donations to support their “Stuff the Bus” drive. To help ensure that every student has the necessary supplies, individuals are encouraged to donate school supplies at yellow barrels placed outside many New Hanover and Pender County businesses.

The drive will culminate into a final, live collection push from Aug. 12-14. During this time, participants are encouraged to visit participating CIS bus stops, where multiple school buses will be filled with supplies. Following this time, donations will be sorted and divided among New Hanover and Pender County schools for distribution.

“We typically collect $100,000 worth of school supplies for students in New Hanover and Pender counties,” said Kendall McGee, communications manager at Communities In Schools of Cape Fear. “Given the impact of inflation and rising prices, we hope to surpass that goal and provide for more kids than ever before this year.”

Those wishing to contribute are encouraged to visit Communities In Schools of Cape Fear’s website for more information on how to support the drive and where to find yellow barrels.

