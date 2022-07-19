Bladen County Commissioners review proposal for new county-wide noise ordinance

BLADEN COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - Commissioners in Bladen County discussed a new noise ordinance that would replace the current policy adopted nearly 25 years ago. It is mirrored on a policy recently adopted in Pitt County, and includes both criminal and civil penalties for any violators. As currently written, the policy that commissioners talked about during Monday night’s meeting would be enforceable county-wide by the Bladen County Sheriff’s Office.

The policy says ‘…the creation of any unreasonably loud or disturbing noise in the County of Bladen is prohibited’. Among the acts considered to be ‘unreasonably loud or disturbing’ are:

· The use of any loud, boisterous or raucous language or shouting as to annoy or disturb quiet, comfort or repose of any person in the vicinity

· The sounding of any horn or signal device on any motor vehicle while not in motion, except as a danger signal if another motor vehicle is approaching apparently out of control, or if in motion only as a danger signal; the creation by means of any such signal device of any unreasonably loud or harsh sound; and the sounding of such device for any unnecessary and unreasonable period of time

· The playing of any radio, phonograph, electronic amplified sound devices, television set or other machine or device for the producing or reproduction of sound, or musical instrument, in such manner or with such volume, as to annoy or disturb the quiet, comfort or repose of any individual in any dwelling, hotel, retirement or nursing home, hospital or other type of residence

· The using or operating of any loudspeaker or sound amplifying device mounted upon any vehicle for the purpose of broadcasting or advertising any information about any business or activity for any other purpose

· The repairing, rebuilding, or testing of any motor vehicle between the hours of 10:00 P.M. and 7:00 A.M. within any residential area in such a manner as to disturb the peace, quiet, and comfort of the residents of the area

· The keeping of any animal or bird which, by such causing frequent and long continued noise, shall disturb the comfort and repose of any person in the vicinity

· The creating of any excessive noise on any street adjacent to any school, institution of learning, or church, while the same are in use, or adjacent to any hospital, nursing or retirement home, which unreasonably interferes with the workings of such institution, or which disturbs or unduly annoys patients or occupants in such institutions, provided conspicuous signs are displayed in such streets indicating that the same is a school, institution of learning, church, hospital, nursing or retirement home street

The proposed policy does include a chart of the maximum permissible sound levels, in decibels, broken down by multi-dwelling unit building, residential, commercial and industrial categories. The multi-unit and residential categories include permissible levels allowed between 7:00a.m. - 10:00p.m. and 10:00p.m. - 7:00a.m. time periods.

Anyone caught violating the noise ordinance would be charged with a misdemeanor. The civil penalties would be a $100 fine for a first violation, $200 fine for a second violation and $400 for each subsequent violation.

The ordinance will be back on the commissioners’ agenda for August’s meeting.

To review the entire proposed noise ordinance click here.

Copyright 2022 WECT. All rights reserved.