Workforce Services Program accepting development proposals

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - Until Aug. 8, New Hanover County’s new Workforce Housing Services Program is accepting proposals from qualified agencies and developers for funding for future affordable housing projects.

The program seeks to improve opportunities for workforce and affordable housing in the county and will receive $15 million over the next five years. Developers and agencies who meet the eligibility criteria are encouraged to apply as soon as possible.

“The county will be able to fund the projects and programs that can have a meaningful impact now for our residents and also adapt the program and investments as market conditions change,” said Senior Long Range Planner Rachel LaCoe. “This is an important commitment by the Board of Commissioners, and the county will be working to leverage this local funding with that of the private sector to create even more affordable housing opportunities over the coming years.”

The Request for Proposals will remain open until 5 p.m. on Aug. 8 and the Board of Commissioners expects to begin reviewing proposals in October.

