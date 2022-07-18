Water rescue groups from Columbus and Bladen counties take part in mutual aid training

BLADEN COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - Bladen County Water Rescue Station 75 members took part in a mutual aid training day with their partners in Lake Waccamaw on July 16.

Per a social media post from BCWR Station 75, the groups saw a presentation by Dr. Peter “Surf Doc” Chambers on drowning and basic water rescue procedures. They then practiced rescue drills on the lake and finished the day by learning to use sonar and SARtopo tools to conduct a mock victim recovery search.

“It was awesome training and a great time building relationships with our Columbus County brothers and sisters. Be prepared and never stop training!” said the station.

