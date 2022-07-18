Senior Connect
Town of Kure Beach to consider revising dog ordinance, boardwalk improvements

There’s a new push here in town to loosen the leash when it comes to restricting dogs on the...
There’s a new push here in town to loosen the leash when it comes to restricting dogs on the beach.(WECT)
By Kassie Simmons
Published: Jul. 18, 2022 at 5:50 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
KURE BEACH, N.C. (WECT) - There’s a new push in Kure Beach to loosen the leash when it comes to restricting dogs on the beach.

Kure Beach Town Council meets Monday night at 6 p.m. Members could vote to not change the ordinance at all or they could decide to allow dogs during certain hours in the summer among several other variations.

Visitors to Fort Fisher can already bring their dogs during peak summer hours. In Carolina Beach, visitors can have their dogs on the sand after 5 p.m. Supporters believe a similar rule in Kure Beach would help fill the gap and create a more welcoming atmosphere to dog owners.

However, Mayor Craig Bloszinsky says it’s not as simple as just bringing your dog to the beach.

“Dogs on dunes, dogs who have leashes on but no owners attached to leashes, things like that which are problematic,” said Bloszinsky. “Dogs rushing up on children, so hours are important if you’re going to do something like that.”

Town council plans to make a decision on the dog ordinance at Monday night’s meeting.

