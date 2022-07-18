“These were his kids and everybody knew it:” Boys and Girls Homes of North Carolina leaders remember fallen President and CEO

LAKE WACCAMAW, N.C. (WECT) - The search for answers continues after a house fire in Lake Waccamaw over the weekend that took Ricky Creech’s life. Creech was the President and CEO of the Boys and Girls Homes of North Carolina, a nonprofit organization that supports local children.

“When that call came in, 2:30-3:00 Saturday morning you don’t believe it. That can’t be true,” said Ray Cockrell, who has been named acting president of the Boys and Girls Homes.

The town of Lake Waccamaw was quiet Monday morning as the community recovers and looks to move on. Creech took over as president of the organization in 2020.

“Ricky came to us at the right time,” Cockrell said. “We were in a period of transition, the landscape of childcare nationwide was changing dramatically, and we knew we had to meet that need. Ricky was that man.”

Cockrell says there is no doubt that Creech was fully committed to helping children in need. The organization generally helps children who are removed from their homes for things like abuse and neglect.

“Ricky always said we are providing health, healing, and hope for the kids in our care. We’re giving them hope for a brighter future,” Cockrell said.

Creech hoped to have a hand in building that brighter future for hundreds of kids involved in the organization.

“He loved these kids like they were his own and that’s the way he treated them,” said Cockrell. “He didn’t just sit up in his office and reign on high. He was on campus, he was in the cottages, he was involved in the kids lives, he provided encouragement, he gave them that hope to move forward.”

The Boys and Girls Homes of North Carolina plans to build up from the foundation Creech laid in his nearly two years as president, proving he will indeed be a part of building the future for these children.

“Ricky planted some seeds,” Cockrell said. “He brought a vision to Boys and Girls Homes that is still very much alive here today and it’s one that we, as an organization, believe in and one that we’re going to take forward.”

One think Cockrell says can never be replaced, however, is Ricky Creech himself.

“Ricky could make you laugh. Ricky could make you cry. Ricky had a way of just talking to you that made sense,” Cockrell said.

Two service dogs also died in the fire. Investigators say it could be weeks before they learn more information as they await autopsy results.

Copyright 2022 WECT. All rights reserved.