State treasurer concerned councilman thinks he’s above the law

NAVASSA, N.C. (WECT) - North Carolina Treasurer Dale Folwell is speaking out about ongoing financial issues in the Town of Navassa, and has specific concerns with the person recently appointed to serve as the town’s finance officer. Folwell said he is worried that Navassa Town Councilman James Hardy, who is serving double duty as the town’s finance officer, perceives himself as “above the law.”

Navassa Police say they tried to initiate a traffic stop on Navassa Town Councilman James Hardy on July 7, after noticing his car had expired tags. Police say Hardy failed to stop for their blue lights and kept driving until he reached his driveway. When asked by police why he didn’t stop sooner, Police Chief Darryll DeCotis said Hardy replied, “Because I didn’t have to.”

He was then arrested charged and with driving with a revoked license and failing to heed lights or siren. Hardy was booked under a $3,500 bond.

“We don’t need a community like Navassa, that is taking money from taxpayers, having people signing checks, who think they’re above the law. And we’re deeply concerned about that,” Treasurer Folwell told WECT. “The tragedy of this is that there’s no transparency. There’s been a lack of competence, and a complete lack of governance because they couldn’t even get a meeting together to approve the budget. And it takes away from the historical importance of that community, which is deep, rich and worth knowing about.”

After holding several town meetings without enough members of council present so they could legally vote on town business, Navassa town leaders finally held a meeting in mid-June to discuss ongoing issues with the town’s finances and other administrative shortcomings. It was during that meeting that Hardy was appointed as finance officer, after the resignation of the town’s former finance officer, Claudia Bray.

During the interim period between finance officers, the town had been unable to pay its bills, including payroll.

“There was no one there to sign the checks. I sent a letter which I’ll provide to you, to the District Attorney and to the Sheriff. It says that anyone who’s caught signing a check on the town of Navassa should be criminally prosecuted because they are not duly appointed as the finance officer,” Folwell said of the situation that had left the town effectively unable to operate. While they have a finance officer now, reports of Hardy’s recent comments to police leave Folwell concerned.

Police Chief DeCotis said infighting between various members of council is seriously interfering with the business of the town. The issues have directly impacted his department.

The situation in Navassa was so dire last summer that every member of the town’s Police Department had resigned. Since maintaining staff at the Navassa PD was a recurring problem, District Attorney Jon David recommended at the time that the town disband it’s police department, and contract with the Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office to perform patrols and respond to emergency calls in the town limits.

Navassa town officials declined to follow that advice and then ran into more issues when a man volunteering for their fledgling police force was arrested for impersonating a police officer. Eric Cinnoti had a badge, a police cruiser, and a gun that he was using to respond to calls, but had not been certified as a law enforcement officer.

Navassa finally rebuilt its police force in recent months. However, when the town was without a finance officer, it was unable to issue paychecks to its four full-time police officers. Chief DeCotis said when Hardy was appointed as finance officer in June, he decided to issue the officers bonuses in lieu of the paychecks they were owed. DeCotis said the bonus he was paid was well short of what he was owed, and he’s yet to be repaid in full.

DeCotis also suspects Councilman Hardy is retaliating against police for arresting him. DeCotis says his most recently hired officer, who quit a full-time job to join Navassa Police, was effectively demoted from full-time to part-time hours at Hardy’s urging. He also says that Hardy had the locks changed on Navassa Mayor Eulis Willis’s office, and DeCotis had to intervene when Hardy refused to give Willis a key. DeCotis says he feels stuck in the middle of a feud, and it’s making it difficult for everyone in the town to do their job.

When reached by phone, Mayor Willis said he appreciated the concerns that have been brought to WECT’s attention, but he declined to comment because, “I still have to try to lead this town.”

Hardy did not answer the phone when a reporter called the number listed for him on the town’s website. At the time of this publication, he had not responded to an email sent to him seeking comment.

When asked what other avenues the state might take to rectify this seemingly dysfunctional situation, State Treasurer Dale Folwell said there are extreme measures they can take if a town cannot get back on track on its own.

“We just de-chartered [the town of] East Laurinburg for the first time in state history. That was last week. And it’s because of over 10 years of not producing audits. The State Auditor went in and found checks made out to petty cash and there’s no petty cash account. And the person that signed the front of the check could be related to the person that signed the back of the check. And so we just de-chartered East Laurinburg, and you know, these communities, where these local elected officials put their left hand on the Bible and raise their right hand and swear to uphold the laws of their community in the state. If they can’t do so, with competence, with transparency and the right governance. They don’t need to be taking taxpayer money going forward,” Folwell said.

Copyright 2022 WECT. All rights reserved.