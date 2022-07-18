State law enforcement conducting speed enforcement campaign

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Beginning July 18, law enforcement around the state will be taking part in the “Speeding Wrecks Lives” campaign. Running through July 24, the campaign seeks to ensure that motorists obey speed limits and drive safely.

Speeding is a major factor in fatal crashes across the state. Last year, 424 people were killed in speeding-related collisions. Moreover, speed was a primary contributor in nearly a quarter of all fatal crashes across the country in 2021.

“Campaigns like these are key pieces to decreasing crashes,” said Mark Ezzell, director of the Governor’s Highway Safety Program. “Even as we work on more long-term solutions such as safe road design, safer cars and quality driver education.”

NCDOT officials say safety is the foremost concern when it comes to driving and individuals should always avoid speeding. Speeding reduces a driver’s ability to negotiate turns and curves, increases the distance required to stop, and increases the risk of crashes and injuries.

