Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

State law enforcement conducting speed enforcement campaign

Law enforcement around the state will be taking part in the “Speeding Wrecks Lives” campaign
Law enforcement around the state will be taking part in the “Speeding Wrecks Lives” campaign(WIS)
By WECT Staff
Published: Jul. 18, 2022 at 4:02 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Beginning July 18, law enforcement around the state will be taking part in the “Speeding Wrecks Lives” campaign. Running through July 24, the campaign seeks to ensure that motorists obey speed limits and drive safely.

Speeding is a major factor in fatal crashes across the state. Last year, 424 people were killed in speeding-related collisions. Moreover, speed was a primary contributor in nearly a quarter of all fatal crashes across the country in 2021.

“Campaigns like these are key pieces to decreasing crashes,” said Mark Ezzell, director of the Governor’s Highway Safety Program. “Even as we work on more long-term solutions such as safe road design, safer cars and quality driver education.”

NCDOT officials say safety is the foremost concern when it comes to driving and individuals should always avoid speeding. Speeding reduces a driver’s ability to negotiate turns and curves, increases the distance required to stop, and increases the risk of crashes and injuries.

Copyright 2022 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jacob O'Briant with Cape Fear Explorers holding unique Blue Russian Trade Bead
A piece of history found in Southeastern NC’s backyard
Julia Olson-Boseman
New Hanover County Commissioner Julia Olson-Boseman held in contempt of court
Ocean Isle Beach
What was that sound and why did it shake my house? It was probably just Seneca Guns
18-year-old Anthony Guin.
One in custody following shots fired call
Officials have identified the person killed in a house fire in Lake Waccamaw.
Fire victim identified as president of Boys & Girls Home of NC

Latest News

In a letter to the New Hanover County Defense Bar, David wrote that his office had been...
DA: Speeding charges from WPD officer found to have expired radar certification to be dismissed
James Louis Hardy, Navassa town councilmember.
State treasurer concerned councilman thinks he’s above the law
Effective at 5 p.m., the burn ban will be lifted for unincorporated areas within Brunswick...
Burn ban lifted for Brunswick County
Former Wilmington Police Department Chief Darryl Lee Bruestle died at 88 years old on Friday,...
Retired Wilmington Police Department Chief Darryl Lee Bruestle passes away