Say It Isn’t So | Flaming Amy’s Bowl will not be reopening.

WILMINGTON, N.C. (CAPE FEAR WEEKEND) -

Flaming Amy’s Bowl at 4418 Shipyard Blvd, Wilmington, NC 28403 will be permanently closed.

Flaming Amy’s Bowl was a fresh grilled food experience where you could pick out ingredients to put in a bowl to create endless combinations and possibilities. Unfortunately, Flaming Amy’s Bowl will not be reopening.

According to a Facebook post made by Flaming Amy’s Bowl:

Folks, there’s no good way to say this so we’ll just say it. We won’t be reopening Flaming Amy’s Bowl. The past few years have brought unimaginable changes to our lives, both on a world level and on a personal level, and we ultimately reached the point where operating three restaurants was simply no longer possible. We are so sorry to disappoint everyone who has loved and supported our little hidden gem of a restaurant over the years! We miss chatting with our regulars and winning over newcomers, and we’re so grateful to everyone who has loved and supported us on this venture .Thank you all so much!

Copyright 2022 WECT. All rights reserved.