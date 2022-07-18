Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

Say It Isn’t So | Flaming Amy’s Bowl will not be reopening.

Flaming Amy's bowl a popular fresh ingredients restaurant will be closing it's doors for good.
Flaming Amy's bowl a popular fresh ingredients restaurant will be closing it's doors for good.(Facebook Flaming Amys)
By Kolby Bass
Published: Jul. 18, 2022 at 10:00 AM EDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILMINGTON, N.C. (CAPE FEAR WEEKEND) -

Flaming Amy’s Bowl at 4418 Shipyard Blvd, Wilmington, NC 28403 will be permanently closed.

Flaming Amy’s Bowl was a fresh grilled food experience where you could pick out ingredients to put in a bowl to create endless combinations and possibilities. Unfortunately, Flaming Amy’s Bowl will not be reopening.

According to a Facebook post made by Flaming Amy’s Bowl:

Folks, there’s no good way to say this so we’ll just say it. We won’t be reopening Flaming Amy’s Bowl. The past few years have brought unimaginable changes to our lives, both on a world level and on a personal level, and we ultimately reached the point where operating three restaurants was simply no longer possible. We are so sorry to disappoint everyone who has loved and supported our little hidden gem of a restaurant over the years! We miss chatting with our regulars and winning over newcomers, and we’re so grateful to everyone who has loved and supported us on this venture .Thank you all so much!

Copyright 2022 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jacob O'Briant with Cape Fear Explorers holding unique Blue Russian Trade Bead
A piece of history found in Southeastern NC’s backyard
Julia Olson-Boseman
New Hanover County Commissioner Julia Olson-Boseman held in contempt of court
Ocean Isle Beach
What was that sound and why did it shake my house? It was probably just Seneca Guns
18-year-old Anthony Guin.
One in custody following shots fired call
Officials have identified the person killed in a house fire in Lake Waccamaw.
Fire victim identified as president of Boys & Girls Home of NC

Latest News

Yelp, the popular user-based review website has released a list of top 10 small foodie cities...
Yelp names Wilmington in 2022 Top Ten Foodie Cities
Blueberry Crisp on Cape Fear Cooking
Cape Fear Cooking: Simple, Tasty Blueberry Crisp
Cape Fear Cooking: Crowd-Pleasing Cookout Corn
Cape Fear Cooking: Crowd-Pleasing Cookout Corn
New Hanover County provides free meals to kids and teens 18 and under this summer
NHC Schools provides free meals for kids this summer
A new bill would allow all students in N.C. to receive free lunches
N.C. Bill would provide free lunches to all students in public schools