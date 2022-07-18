Retired Wilmington Police Department Chief Darryl Lee Bruestle passes away

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Former Wilmington Police Department Chief Darryl Lee Bruestle died at 88 years old on Friday, July 15.

Per his obituary, Bruestle was born in 1934 and graduated from the Michigan State University School of Criminal Justice in 1955. He then worked in the military as a 2nd Lieutenant in the US Army Reserves and as a captain in the Military Police Corps.

After leaving the military, he worked in law enforcement for 48 years, including 16 years as the WPD Chief of Police, until his retirement in 1991. Even now, he holds the title of the longest serving chief of the department.

WPD Chief Donny Williams released a statement remembering Bruestle as well:

“Chief Bruestle was a pioneering law enforcement leader and a founding member of the North Carolina Association of Chiefs of Police. I had the pleasure of meeting him in the summer of 1989 when I was a 17-year-old intern in a program for at-risk youth. While working part-time at the police department, I shared with him my aspirations of becoming a Wilmington Police officer. The Chief made a promise to me, if I completed high school, then he would bring me into the cadet program. Chief Bruestle kept his promise and took a chance on a kid from the Creekwood community. That kid would go on to become the Chief of the Wilmington Police Department. Throughout the years, through the various ranks and positions I have held, Chief Bruestle has given me words of encouragement to continue my career.”

“I am grateful for that chance that led to an almost 30 year law enforcement career. He will be greatly missed.”

A memorial service will be held on Friday, July 22 at 10 a.m. at Winter Park Presbyterian Church, where he served as a deacon and elder.

