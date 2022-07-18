Local food pantry receives grant to help feed those in need

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - In southeastern North Carolina, those battling food insecurity are very familiar with Mother Hubbard’s Cupboard.

The donation-based food pantry in Wilmington has been serving those in need for more than 30 years, with the same goal to serve those who are hungry in the Wilmington area through distribution of emergency food.

In recent weeks, Mother Hubbard’s Cupboard received a grant from the Food Lion Feeds Charitable Foundation for $4,500 to help feed families in the area who need help putting food on the table.

This grant is for the purchase of food for the Pantry, who relies solely on donation. Roxann Lansdowne, executive director and chairwoman of the board for Mother Hubbard’s explained how important this grant is, especially with rising food prices.

“That starts to weigh on you, every thing that we get extra means that we can do more for the community. It’s just that simple.” says Lansdowne. “We are spending far more than we ever anticipated at the first of the year that we’d be spending every single week now we’re going out and supplementing what we need to serve the low income families that come to us for food.” Lansdowne adds.

The need for this grant is great and Lansdowne says the money will feed anywhere from 1,200 to 1,500 families in southeastern North Carolina. In 2020 and 2021, Mother Hubbard’s served between 35,000 and 40,000 people each year.

Some of the $4,500 has already been used to feed local families, with over 160 being served last Saturday. Mother Hubbard’s will also use portions of the grant to replenish things they are low on, like cereal, brown rice, and condensed soup.

Mother Hubbard’s Cupboard has donation options and volunteer option on their website.

