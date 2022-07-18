Senior Connect
First Alert Forecast: 90s returning with chances for storms

By Gabe Ross
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Hello! Back to it on this Monday and Your First Alert Forecast includes more drought-denting rain & storm chances across southeastern North Carolina. A weakness over the Carolinas between two upper ridges (one to the east and one to the west) will keep scattered showers and locally heavy thunderstorms in the mix early in the week.

Between any showers and storms there will be plenty of hot sunshine along with muggy overnight lows. Look for highs deep in the 80s and 90s beginning Tuesday as humidity levels begin to rise once again. Catch these trends in your planning forecast here: http://webpubcontent.gray.tv/wect/MAXSevendayWECT.jpg.

Remember, you can custom-tailor your location and extend your outlook to ten days on your WECT Weather App.

Tropical storm formation is unlikely anywhere in the Atlantic basin through early next week. Take advantage of this quiet time to be prepared for the next storm with the help of the WECT First Alert Hurricane Center: wect.com/hurricane.

