Fall semester schedule for CFCC Faculty Art Show, “Eden Village” and “Acting Out” exhibitions announced, will be held at Wilson Center

To learn more about eligibility requirements and the North Carolina Longleaf Commitment Grant, potential graduates can visit cfcc.edu.(WECT News)
By WECT Staff
Published: Jul. 18, 2022 at 6:22 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Wilma W. Daniels Gallery, the Cape Fear Community College Fine Arts Department, and the Wilson Center have announced the exhibition schedule for the Fall 2022 semester, which spans from July 2022 to January 2023.

“Eden Village: A Collective Exhibition” will open on July 13 to September 2 from weekdays on 12 to 5 p.m., while receptions start on July 22 to August 26 from 6 to 9 p.m..

The exhibition is an art fundraiser show that features the works of several CFCC artists, such as Ben Billingsley, Geoff Calabrese, Jennifer Mace, and Sharon Wozniak-Spencer.

Per a release from the Wilson Center, “The Eden Village of Wilmington is a community model that builds tiny home communities for the disabled and chronically homeless. Wozniak-Spencer’s own work embodies “Friends in Need” as she thoughtfully refers to anyone but especially the homeless. She was inspired to want to give back with her own art, and care for those in need from her graduate work at the Academy of Art, San Francisco where she completed her MFA. There will be a silent auction on select pieces, with 100% of the proceeds going to Eden Village, that will run the length of the exhibit. Artists will also donate a portion of the proceeds from their artwork sales to Eden Village.”

“Acting Out: Visual Responses to a Changing World” will run from September 12 to November 4 from 12 to 5 p.m., with the reception opening on September 23 to October 28 from 6-9 p.m..

The event consists of members of the of the Women’s Caucus for Art’s submitted arts of work that expresses how the past few years have forced the painter to change and how they react to the changing world.

The 2022 CFCC Faculty Art Show will feature the recent works of art faculty at the college, with the exhibition scheduled from November 18 to January 9 on weekdays from 12 to 5 p.m. Reception dates and a list of the exhibitors have yet to be announced.

The full calendar for upcoming exhibitions and events can be found here.

