DA: Speeding charges from WPD officer found to have expired radar certification to be dismissed

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A Wilmington Police Department officer’s pending speeding charges issued by him will be dismissed after it was discovered his radar certification had expired for a nine-month span, according to District Attorney Ben David.

In a letter to the New Hanover County Defense Bar, David wrote that his office had been notified by the WPD that Officer Eric Lippert operated his radar gun from October 2021 to July 7, 2022, while his certification to use the device had lapsed.

“There is no evidence of bad faith or malice by Officer Lippert,” David wrote. “However, in the interest of justice, I have instructed my staff to dismiss any pending speeding charge issued by Officer Lippert October 1, 2021 through July 7, 2022.

“Any other pending charges and disposed speeding tickets issued by Officer Lippert during this time will be addressed on a case-by-case basis.”

In a statement released on Monday, WPD Chief Donny Williams said the officer came forward when he realized that the certification had expired.

“It was recently brought to our attention that one of our traffic unit officers’ radar certification had expired,” Williams stated. “This was not discovered by an outside party, but rather, it was the officer himself who came forward and notified us of the mistake. Upon checking, it was determined that the radar certification had expired in October of 2021. During this time, the officer had charged speeding violations under the belief that his certification was still valid. Once I was notified, I immediately opened an investigation to look into the matter. This investigation included a complete audit of all radar operators. The results of that audit have shown that this was an isolated incident and all other officers, who are radar certified, are in good standing.

“I am taking corrective action at this time and want to apologize to those directly impacted and the Wilmington community for our mistake. Please know that this matter is being addressed. With that being said, I do believe that this officer committed a mistake of the mind, not a mistake of the heart. Once he realized the error, the appropriate supervisors and the District Attorney’s Office were informed. I am evaluating our current policy on expiration tracking for all certifications and am working to enact new measures to prevent this from happening again.”

David added that the WPD brought the issue to his office’s attention immediately.

“In a human system mistakes will occur,” David said. “I applaud the Wilmington Police Department for self-reporting this lapse in certification and communicating with my office as soon as it was discovered. Maintaining community confidence in the system is paramount in our continued pursuit of justice.”

Officials say that the internal investigation is ongoing.

