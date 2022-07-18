Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

Burn ban lifted for Brunswick County

The burn ban will be lifted for unincorporated areas within Brunswick County.
The burn ban will be lifted for unincorporated areas within Brunswick County.(Arizona's Family)
By WECT Staff
Published: Jul. 18, 2022 at 1:49 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - Effective at 5 p.m. Monday, July 18, the burn ban will be lifted for unincorporated areas within Brunswick County. Residents within city or town limits are encouraged to contact their local municipal office for questions relating to open burning.

Only natural vegetation can be legally burned within 100 feet of any structure. Burning that occurs more than 100 feet from a structure will require a burning permit.

Permit holders are encouraged to contact the Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office Communications Center at (910) 253-2505 in order to express intent on open burning.

Copyright 2022 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jacob O'Briant with Cape Fear Explorers holding unique Blue Russian Trade Bead
A piece of history found in Southeastern NC’s backyard
18-year-old Anthony Guin.
One in custody following shots fired call
Overturned trailer on River Road.
River Road in Wilmington reopened after trailer overturned and blocked traffic
Officials have identified the person killed in a house fire in Lake Waccamaw.
Fire victim identified as president of Boys & Girls Home of NC
Ocean Isle Beach
What was that sound and why did it shake my house? It was probably just Seneca Guns

Latest News

Darryl Lee Bruestle, 1934-2022
Retired Wilmington Police Department Chief Darryl Lee Bruestle passes away
Julia Olson-Boseman
New Hanover County Commissioner Julia Olson-Boseman held in contempt of court
A photo of Reilly, the border collie, at the Airlie Gardens Family Fun Night in 2019
Airlie Gardens invites community to eighth annual Family Fun Night
Bladen County Water Rescue Station 75 takes part in mutual aid training
Water rescue groups from Columbus and Bladen counties take part in mutual aid training