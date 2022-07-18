Burn ban lifted for Brunswick County

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - Effective at 5 p.m. Monday, July 18, the burn ban will be lifted for unincorporated areas within Brunswick County. Residents within city or town limits are encouraged to contact their local municipal office for questions relating to open burning.

Only natural vegetation can be legally burned within 100 feet of any structure. Burning that occurs more than 100 feet from a structure will require a burning permit.

Permit holders are encouraged to contact the Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office Communications Center at (910) 253-2505 in order to express intent on open burning.

