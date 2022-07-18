Airlie Gardens invites community to eighth annual Family Fun Night

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - Airlie Gardens is inviting the community to its eighth annual Family Fun Night on Saturday, July 23 from 5 to 8 p.m.

Per a Airlie Gardens release, the event will feature live music by The Broccoli Brothers Circus, games, crafts and a meet and greet with their dog Reilly. Food and shaved ice will be available through the vendors, such as P.T.’s Olde Fashioned Grille, Tasty Tee’s and Kona Ice.

A $5 ticket, or $9 at the door, will be required for anybody three and older and are available online or at the gardens’ gift shop on the day of the event.

The event will raise money to benefit Reilly: Airlie’s working goose dog which helps keep Canada Geese from chewing up and messing up the gardens. He was first adopted from Carolina Border Collie Rescue in 2012 and has since saved the gardens thousands of dollars by warding off the geese, according to the release.

