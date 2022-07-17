Senior Connect
TRAFFIC: Trailer overturned on River Road in Wilmington blocking traffic

By Mara McJilton
Published: Jul. 17, 2022 at 3:12 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Wilmington Police are currently on scene of an overturned trailer on River Road near Sanders Road.

Crews are working to remove the truck and trailer from the road. No injuries have been reported.

Overturned trailer on River Road.
Overturned trailer on River Road.(WECT)

WPD is asking drivers to avoid this area until the road is cleared, although there is no estimate on how long it will take to clear the road.

Stay with WECT for updates.

