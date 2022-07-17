A piece of history found in Southeastern NC’s backyard

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - As the saying goes, “One mans trash is another mans treasure.”

In the case of the Cape Fear Explorers, that treasure comes in the form of historical artifacts hidden in southeastern North Carolina. Like the 1700′s blue Russian trade bead found recently in Leland by explorer Jacob O’Briant.

“I knelt down, I picked it up, and I instantly knew exactly what it was.” says O’Briant, “Me and another team member, were researching a colonial house site that we had, we had found on a map that we’d been studying for a few weeks now. And we were actually trying to locate that particular house site. And I stumbled across the bead actually, while metal detecting. So really, the bead actually kind of found me.”

O’Briant says the bead has a storied history behind it, and how it made it to Leland. “Russian fur traders brought these beads to the Alaskan Inuits in the 1700s. And as time went on the natives in that region, they adopted the bead as a form of currency.” O’Briant mentions. “And that currency was then used and traded for other goods throughout other Native American trade routes. And that particular bead made it as far south as Leland North Carolina.”

Being involved in Native American trades, this bead would have been owned by the Waccamaw Siouan tribe, one of eight state-recognized Native American tribes in North Carolina, residing mainly in southeastern North Carolina.

After being founded in September of 2020 by Kevin Mercer, the group has dug up a myriad of different historical artifacts all over the Cape Fear region. Anything ranging from colonial belt and shoe buckles, to boot pistols used by colonial soldiers, and other rare coins and arrowheads have been found by them.

Every year, the explorers put all of their unique finds on display for the public to see at the Southport Wooden Boat Show. This year, the show is November 5th from 10AM-4PM at the Southport Yacht Basin.

