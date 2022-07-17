Officer tackles suspect, thwarts possible mass shooting at mall

HOUSTON (KTRK) - A Houston police sergeant who thwarted a possible mass shooting at a mall while working his extra job is being called a hero.

Sgt. Kendrick Simpo, who currently works in the Houston Police Victim Services Division, never hesitated on the morning of Feb. 5 while working his extra job at the Houston Galleria. A call came over the radio that a man was near the Macy’s store with a rifle.

“I definitely know what I signed up for 20 years ago when I decided to get into this profession,” Simpo said.

Within minutes, Simpo had moved to the area and spotted the suspect, later identified as Guido Herrera, near the Westin Ballroom entrance, within a few feet of hundreds of children who were attending a dance competition.

Herrera was wearing a shirt with the Punisher logo and a leather mask with spikes. He was carrying a rifle in one hand and a Bible in the other.

Simpo, who didn’t have his gun out so as not to startle anyone at the dance competition, immediately tackled Herrera. He says he was prepared to get shot but chose to act anyway.

“I feel like this is something I signed up for,” Simpo said.

Guido Herrera faced a misdemeanor charge in relation to the incident. He was sentenced to the maximum of a year in jail. (Source: Houston Police Dept, KTRK via CNN)

Moments later, other officers arrived, and Herrera was arrested without a single shot fired. Besides the rifle and Bible, police found 120 rounds of ammunition and a handgun on him.

Since Herrera didn’t shoot anyone, he could only be charged with a misdemeanor. He was sentenced to the maximum of a year in jail.

As for Simpo, he’s continuing his work as a police sergeant, not thinking much about his heroic acts.

“I’m a supervisor. Chief [Troy] Finner always preaches to lead by example, so that’s what I did. I led by example,” he said.

He’s also still at the Galleria on that extra job every Saturday morning.

