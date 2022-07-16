Senior Connect
One in custody following shots fired call

By Mara McJilton
Published: Jul. 16, 2022 at 3:28 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Wilmington Police officers responded to a shots fired call around 8:30 p.m. on Friday on Metting Road.

Officers located evidence and noticed a vehicle had been struck. With the assistance of the STING center, officers were able to gather information about a suspect vehicle description.

18-year-old Anthony Guin was later arrested and charged with Carrying a Concealed Weapon-Gun, Discharging a Firearm within City Limits, and Going Armed to the Terror of the Public.

Guin is currently being held at the New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office Detention Center with a $50,000 secured bond.

