NCAGO launches new sexual assault kit testing dashboard

N.C. (WECT) - After a record number of cases in the Combined DNA Index System in North Carolina linking sexual assault kits to DNA already in the database, a new way to keep track of the progress of the kits has been created.

North Carolina Attorney General Josh Stein launched a system that will hopefully help find those commit sexual assault crimes even quicker. There’s been history of the kits being backlogged in the past throughout the state, and Stein says he hopes that this is the solution.

“This database gives information to every North Carolinian of exactly how many sexual assault kits there are, where they are, in which jurisdiction, how many of them have moved on to being tested,” Stein said. “And of those that were tested, how many of them had a hit in the database against a known individual.”

The goal is to end the backlog of kits in the hands of law enforcement that are waiting to be tested. Currently in New Hanover County law enforcement is in position of 727 kits, and 544 of those kits have been tested. With it’s large population, New Hanover County has almost five times the amount of kits out there than its surrounding counties.

“If there are victims out there, we’re going to do everything in our power to try to deliver them justice,” he said. “So that people know we’re going to do everything we can to keep them safe.”

His office says that in recent years, at least 66 arrests have been made throughout the state from kits matching DNA already logged into the database. He says that arresting these predators starts with using this data.

“We’re going to increase the number of samples in the database so that when somebody commits a sexual assault, it will increase the likelihood that we can connect that person’s DN with a known individual in the database and we can hold them accountable,” Stein said.

