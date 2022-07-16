Local brewery hosts event to remember fallen firefighter

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Food, drinks, and live music- that was the scene Saturday on a block of 4th street in downtown Wilmington.

An event that was in the works for over two years, finally came to fruition and for a good cause. “First Responder: The giving back project” was the name of Saturdays event to remember a fallen firefighter, Michael Stanley. In 2020, Stanley was involved in a motorcycle crash and passed away in the hospital.

Amy Cavasos, Taproom manager of Edward Teach Brewery says they have “been working with the city for two years” and wanted to wait until they knew lots of people would come to the event to host it.

Firefighters that knew and worked alongside Stanley were in attendance, and Cavasos said she was “So glad they were able to make it. We’ve been talking with them for a few years and trying to make sure that we can at least have a fire truck out, something fun for the kids to do as well.”

There was live music, food trucks, vendors, and even an IPA released for the event by Edward Teach. Portions of the proceeds from all vendors will be going to the family of Stanley, who were also in attendance. Stanley’s wife, Angela was at the event and said the support has been great “You don’t realize it until you’re in a situation like this it’s a strong brotherhood, and they stick together and they are there to support you in any way possible.”

