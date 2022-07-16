Senior Connect
First Alert Forecast: seasonably cool & unsettled weekend

By Claire Fry
Updated: 15 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Good to see you this Saturday! Your First Alert Forecast for the weekend will feature chances for drought-denting rain & storms across the Cape Fear Region. A stalled cold front will keep daily chances for rain in the 40-50% range with embedded thunderstorms and torrential downpours within these clusters. An umbrella would be of benefit, but don’t expect all-day rain.

Seasonably cool highs in the 80s and overnight lows in the lower 70s will take us through early next week. Look for hotter highs in the 90s next week as humidity levels begin to rise once again. Catch these trends in your planning forecast here: http://webpubcontent.gray.tv/wect/MAXSevendayWECT.jpg.

You can custom-tailor your location and extend your outlook to ten days on your WECT Weather App.

Tropical storm formation is unlikely anywhere in the Atlantic basin through early next week. Take this quiet time to be prepared for the next storm with the help of the WECT First Alert Hurricane Center: wect.com/hurricane.

Copyright 2022 WECT. All rights reserved.

