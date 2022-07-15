Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

Wilmington Police Department arrest two individuals for several charges after traffic stop

Officers found a handgun, 20 grams of crystal meth, crack pipes, a chore boy scouring pad,...
Officers found a handgun, 20 grams of crystal meth, crack pipes, a chore boy scouring pad, Xanax, and two bags of methamphetamine.(WECT)
By WECT Staff
Published: Jul. 15, 2022 at 3:31 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Wilmington Police Department arrested two people after conducting a traffic stop around the 4600 block of Market Street. 

Officers found a handgun, 20 grams of crystal meth, crack pipes, a chore boy scouring pad, Xanax, and two bags of methamphetamine in their possession.

38-year-old James Christianson was the passenger, and is charged with Firearm by Felon, Carrying Concealed Weapon, PWISD Schedule II, 2 counts of Possession Schedule II, and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. He is currently being held without bond.

The driver, 32-year-old Laura Burns, was charged with Possession Schedule IV, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Fictitious Registration, and No Operators License. She is being held under a $1,500 secured bond.

Both are being held at the NHCSO Detention Center.

Copyright 2022 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A vehicle crash has shut down both lanes on I-40 near Rocky Point, around Exit 408, according...
UPDATE: Several injured in vehicle crash on I-40
Carolina Beach suspects charged in connection to sexual assault in 2018
Mistrial in case of videotaped sexual assault of 14-year-old girl
Wilmington International Aiport (ILM)
Wilmington man says rental car costs aren’t adding up
The Wilmington Police Department temporarily closed Dawson Street on July 14
Dawson Street reopened after car crash
Shark spotted near shore at Oak Island.
Viewer captures video of shark near shore at Oak Island

Latest News

Wilmington City Council
Council to consider donating property for grocery store in ‘food desert’
Rabies vaccinations are required by N.C. law.
Fox tests positive for rabies in Columbus Co.
Community Spotlight: Voyage of Wilmington
Community Spotlight: Voyage of Wilmington
New Hanover County Health and Human Services building.
New Hanover County remains at medium community level as COVID cases rise