Wilmington Police Department arrest two individuals for several charges after traffic stop

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Wilmington Police Department arrested two people after conducting a traffic stop around the 4600 block of Market Street.

Officers found a handgun, 20 grams of crystal meth, crack pipes, a chore boy scouring pad, Xanax, and two bags of methamphetamine in their possession.

38-year-old James Christianson was the passenger, and is charged with Firearm by Felon, Carrying Concealed Weapon, PWISD Schedule II, 2 counts of Possession Schedule II, and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. He is currently being held without bond.

The driver, 32-year-old Laura Burns, was charged with Possession Schedule IV, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Fictitious Registration, and No Operators License. She is being held under a $1,500 secured bond.

Both are being held at the NHCSO Detention Center.

