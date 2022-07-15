Wilmington-based film experts predict close to another record breaking year

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - 2021 was a prosperous year for the Wilmington Regional Film Commission. After contributing just north of $300 million to North Carolina’s total of $416 million profit from the industry, films made Southeastern North Carolina a large profit last year.

This year is expected to be not much different. With several months left in the year, Johnny Griffin, Director of the Wilmington Regional Film Commission, says its too early to tell, but the expectation is very close to last year.

“We know that it’s gonna be another record year for us, we just don’t know exactly what that number will be yet<” Griffin said. “We’re only six months into the year. And we’ve already got, you know, a lot of projects here, we’ve got others that we’re talking to, that are hoping to be in later this year.”

While many other film studios are popping up around the southeast, production companies are still lining up to secure their spot in Wilmington. Griffin attributes this continued success to local quality of life.

“You hear people talk about it all the time. But it means something when our folks come here and they realize that, if I’m going to be somewhere for six months, this is a great place to be.”

Even though the commission doesn’t have exact totals on what they may do for this year, Griffin says in the film industry, anything can happen.

“We never know, until projects come in. And when you have these television series, and some of these larger projects come in, they’re spending, you know, $40, $50, $60 million at a time. So all it takes is a couple of projects.”

