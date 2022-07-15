Rezoning request for residential development on S. 17th St. on docket for Wilmington City Council

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A developer is seeking to rezone a 50-acre lot near the 17th Street-Independence Blvd. intersection for a residential development.

The Wilmington City Council will consider an ordinance to rezone the lot located at 3152. S. 17th Street near the Pointe at Barclay.

According to material prepared by city staff, the new development would consist of more than 550 residential units, including homes, duplexes and apartments.

Plans call for 170 single-dwelling homes, seven duplexes and 96 townhomes. An apartment complex consisting of 92 one-bedroom units, 179-two-bedroom units and 19 three-bedroom units also is planned.

Driveway connections would be built to S. 17 Street, Independence Blvd. and Gallery Park Drive.

The city’s planning commission voted 6-0 in favor of recommending the approval of the rezoning request.

