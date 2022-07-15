Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

PHOTOS: Webb telescope captures exciting new images of Jupiter

Caption
By CNN staff
Published: Jul. 15, 2022 at 11:33 AM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - New images of Jupiter are now available, thanks to some new technology from NASA.

NASA’s James Webb Space Telescope team unveiled the mission’s first science-quality images featuring Jupiter’s rings, moons and more Tuesday.

On Thursday, the team released even more photos of the planet, highlighting the $10 billion telescope’s ability to study targets much closer to home.

The photos, captured during Webb’s commissioning period, feature a handful of amazingly detailed shots of the deep and distant universe.

Webb launched on December 25, 2021. It was designed to peer deep into the universe’s past, studying the first stars and galaxies to ever form.

Astronomers now plan to use it to investigate a variety of cosmic objects and phenomena.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A vehicle crash has shut down both lanes on I-40 near Rocky Point, around Exit 408, according...
UPDATE: Several injured in vehicle crash on I-40
Carolina Beach suspects charged in connection to sexual assault in 2018
Mistrial in case of videotaped sexual assault of 14-year-old girl
Wilmington International Aiport (ILM)
Wilmington man says rental car costs aren’t adding up
The Wilmington Police Department temporarily closed Dawson Street on July 14
Dawson Street reopened after to car crash
Shark spotted near shore at Oak Island.
Viewer captures video of shark near shore at Oak Island

Latest News

Community Spotlight: Voyage of Wilmington
Community Spotlight: Voyage of Wilmington
Troopers are searching for the child’s grandmother, 69-year-old Mary Dawn Wilson, in the area...
Officials searching for grandmother after 2-year-old found locked in abandoned car for 2 days
Cosmic Cliffs in the Carina Nebula
Webb telescope captures exciting new images of Jupiter
President Joe Biden landed in Saudi Arabia on Friday after flying from Israel.
Biden lands in Saudi Arabia to meet king, crown prince