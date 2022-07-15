Senior Connect
Pet of the Week: Ranger from Monty’s Home

By WECT Staff
Published: Jul. 15, 2022 at 6:47 AM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Monty’s Home volunteer Michele has brought 2-year-old Ranger to the WECT studio for Pet of the Week.

“Ranger is a really sweet boy; he’s very shy and timid, but a little bit of love and he’ll warm up,” said Michele.

Ranger is a male hound and a bit shy with people but very comfortable with other animals. He has also learned basic training and commands thanks to the Monty’s Home Pawsitive Partners Prison Program.

“I had him home last night. I have two other dogs, and I have two cats and he was great with both of them. And when he was in his prison training program he was very comfortable with all the other dogs too,” she said.

If you’d like to adopt or meet Ranger, you can do so at the meet and greet on Sunday, July 17 at Monty’s Home Animal Lover’s Thrift Shop on 401 US-117 in Burgaw. You can give a call to Monty’s Home at 732-693-8462 or fill out the application on the Monty’s Home website.

