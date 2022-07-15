North Carolina claims top spot in ranking of best states for business

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - North Carolina led the way in CNBC’s ranking of America’s Top States for Business in 2022.

CNBC has been conducting this study since 2007, and North Carolina has rarely finished outside of the top 10. Their second place finish last year was bested this year thanks to their “solid finances,” according to CNBC’s article.

CNBC pointed to the state’s credit rating (calling it “pristine), its economic growth (6.7%) and job growth (3.6%) as some of the reasons for its No. 1 ranking.

A collaborative effort from all parts of the state make North Carolina the best for business. Charlotte is the nation’s second largest banking center in the country, thanks to Bank of America and Truist being headquartered in the Queen city.

Wilmington plays a large role in the ranking as well, not only due to its ports, but also its business sector.

“(This) highlights what our economic developers across the entire state and specifically in our region, the jobs they are doing in making sure the rest of the world knows again, what a great place this is to do business,” said Natalie English, CEO of Wilmington’s Chamber of Commerce. “So I see nothing but opportunity in our future. I am very optimistic about what Wilmington’s future will look like.”

English also mentioned the migration of firms to the Port City is expected to continue over the years.

