Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

North Carolina claims top spot in ranking of best states for business

Wilmington's business sector plays a role in North Carolina's top spot in recent CNBC article...
Wilmington's business sector plays a role in North Carolina's top spot in recent CNBC article for best business states.(WECT)
By Cooper Govoreau
Published: Jul. 15, 2022 at 4:44 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - North Carolina led the way in CNBC’s ranking of America’s Top States for Business in 2022.

CNBC has been conducting this study since 2007, and North Carolina has rarely finished outside of the top 10. Their second place finish last year was bested this year thanks to their “solid finances,” according to CNBC’s article.

CNBC pointed to the state’s credit rating (calling it “pristine), its economic growth (6.7%) and job growth (3.6%) as some of the reasons for its No. 1 ranking.

A collaborative effort from all parts of the state make North Carolina the best for business. Charlotte is the nation’s second largest banking center in the country, thanks to Bank of America and Truist being headquartered in the Queen city.

Wilmington plays a large role in the ranking as well, not only due to its ports, but also its business sector.

“(This) highlights what our economic developers across the entire state and specifically in our region, the jobs they are doing in making sure the rest of the world knows again, what a great place this is to do business,” said Natalie English, CEO of Wilmington’s Chamber of Commerce. “So I see nothing but opportunity in our future. I am very optimistic about what Wilmington’s future will look like.”

English also mentioned the migration of firms to the Port City is expected to continue over the years.

Copyright 2022 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A vehicle crash has shut down both lanes on I-40 near Rocky Point, around Exit 408, according...
UPDATE: Several injured in vehicle crash on I-40
Carolina Beach suspects charged in connection to sexual assault in 2018
Mistrial in case of videotaped sexual assault of 14-year-old girl
Wilmington International Aiport (ILM)
Wilmington man says rental car costs aren’t adding up
The Wilmington Police Department temporarily closed Dawson Street on July 14
Dawson Street reopened after car crash
Shark spotted near shore at Oak Island.
Viewer captures video of shark near shore at Oak Island

Latest News

Bureau of Land Management Horse and Burro Adoption Event.
Bureau of Land Management holds adoption event to find horses and burros safe homes, Boys and Girls Homes of NC shows kids there’s a brighter future after a traumatic past
The Wilmington City Council will consider an ordinance to rezone the lot located at 3152. S....
Rezoning request for residential development on S. 17th St. on docket for Wilmington City Council
On Wednesday, Animal Protective Services was notified of a possible rabies case in the 10000...
Fox tests positive for rabies in Columbus Co.
The Holmes Foundation has announced a back-to-school backpack giveaway of 1000 backpacks with...
Holmes Foundation to hold back-to-school backpack giveaway in Shallotte