New Hanover County remains at medium community level as COVID cases rise

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - In the latest New Hanover County COVID-19 Update, the county reports that while cases have risen to 255 per 100,000 people, the CDC community level for the county remains at a medium. Last week, cases were at 232 per 100,000.

“We are continuing to see elevated case numbers locally, but we are also fortunate to have many ways to protect the community, such as face coverings, testing and, of course, vaccines,” said NHC Pandemic Operations Manager Jon Campbell in a press release.

BA.5, a highly transmissible omnicron variant, is the dominant strain both throughout the country and locally. The county continues to stress that vaccines are crucial, and that the vaccines significantly reduce the impact of the virus.

Vaccines and boosters will be offered at the Nourish NC event on Wednesday, July 27 from 2:30 to 4:30 p.m. at 3606 Market Street. You can find the full weekly report and details about vaccination appointments on the county website.

