Local and national environmental groups to meet for offshore wind and wildlife summit

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Local and national environmental groups are gathering from across the state and country to attend the North Carolina Offshore Wind and Wildlife Solutions Summit on July 19.

“The winds of change are blowing full force to site offshore wind energy turbines off the North Carolina coast. This summit helps us better understand and manage the potential environmental impacts of the offshore wind facilities so that sensitive and productive coastal fish and wildlife resources are protected,” said NC Coastal Federation (NCCF) Executive Director Todd Miller in a release.

The summit is part of a greater conversation concerning offshore wind infrastructure plans in North Carolina.

The NCCF acknowledges the challenge, stating that while the development of offshore wind is important to reduce carbon pollution’s negative effects on the environment, the development should also have safeguards to reduce any new problems presented by the turbines. Various sessions at the summit will look at solutions for both wildlife and transportation infrastructure that could be impacted by the development of the turbines.

Groups attending the event include the NC Coastal Federation, Audubon North Carolina, Sierra Club North Carolina, the National Wildlife Federation, and the Southern Environmental Law Center. The summit will be held at The Terraces at Sir Tyler in Wilmington from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., though guests need to register online.

