Leland police begin investigation into traffic crash involving a pedestrian

By WECT Staff
Published: Jul. 15, 2022 at 10:06 AM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
LELAND, N.C. (WECT) - The Leland Police Department has announced that they’re investigating a traffic crash that seriously injured a pedestrian early Friday morning.

Per a Town of Leland release, investigators currently understand that a person was hit by a vehicle travelling the same direction. They were walking on the center of the northbound lane of U.S. 17 towards Wilmington near the Village Road exit at about 5:40 a.m.

The release says that the person who was struck was wearing dark colored clothing at the time of the crash, and that they were transported to Novant Medical Center with serious injuries.

“Leland Police are not releasing the name of the individual at this time. No impairment is suspected on the part of the driver. Speed was not a factor in the collision. Any developments or changes in the investigation will come in a later release,” said the town in a press release.

